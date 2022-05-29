"We Are Going To Shoot You Graveyard Dead": Florida Sheriff Warns Potential School Shooters

In the aftermath of the elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a Central Florida sheriff made it very clear that if a shooter were even to attempt to attack a school in his county, armed personnel at the school would put a bullet through their head.

On Friday, Sheriff Grady Judd in Polk County told reporters: "If you come to a school in this county, armed, we're going to do our best through either our guardians, our school resource officers, or our school resource deputy sheriffs to eliminate the threat outside of the school before they ever get to the children. We're trained to do that."

"This is the last thing you'll see before we put a bullet through your head if you're trying to hurt our children," Judd said while holding a picture of two heavily armed officers equipped with AR-15-style rifles.

"We are going to shoot you graveyard dead if you come onto a campus, with a gun, threatening our children or shooting at us," he warned.

Judd's comments come days after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead. The sheriff said good guys with guns would end the terror even before it started.

Sheriff Judd mixes no words (Polk County vernacular) when it comes to letting you know how he feels about keeping kids safe. We're praying for Uvalde. Have a safe and happy summer everyone. #PrayersForUvalde #UnitedWithUvalde pic.twitter.com/E7swt5oT55 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) May 27, 2022

Ryan Petty, a Florida father whose daughter died in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting, joined Judd on stage. Petty has become an activist for school safety and advocates for armed teachers on school grounds.

"Since the year 2000, there has yet to be a single case of someone being wounded or killed from a shooting, let alone a mass public shooting, between 6:00 AM and midnight at a school that lets teachers carry guns," Petty tweeted

Since the year 2000, there has yet to be a single case of someone being wounded or killed from a shooting, let alone a mass public shooting, between 6:00 AM and midnight at a school that lets teachers carry guns. 2/ https://t.co/fivocF5EQD — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 27, 2022

"In Florida, we have the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian program with rigorous training requirements," he explained, adding: "I've been through the training. It was tough and Guardians are required to pass marksmanship training with a higher proficiency score than law enforcement."

Polk County is not alone. Schools in Connecticut, Michigan, and New York have increased police presence since the tragedy in Uvalde.

It's becoming clear that the presence of good guys with guns at schools to protect children is a necessity in this day in age. This idea is nothing new. School resource officers have been embedded at some schools across the country for more than two decades.

There should not even be a debate to harden schools across the country because of the threat of copycats.

Rarely does the mainstream media cover good guys or even good girls with concealed carry licenses preventing mass shootings. That's exactly what happened last week when one law-abiding woman saved the lives of dozens of people by immediately eliminating the threat, not waiting for police, of a crazed man who attempted to shoot up a graduation party.