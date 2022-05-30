How We Achieved Naval Supremacy—And How We Could Lose It

May 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Polymathic economist Tyler Cowen recently observed, "as a general rule you can never read enough good books about World War II, even after you feel you have read enough good books about World War II." In Victory at Sea, Paul Kennedy and Ian Marshall created an engaging and interesting work about the most consequential event of the 20th century. The post How We Achieved Naval Supremacy—And How We Could Lose It appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...