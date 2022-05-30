The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Subliminal Acoustic Expert Analyzes Texas School Shooting False Flag & More (Video)

May 30, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
Subliminal acoustic expert and target of government direct energy weapons Amy Holem joins me in a second interview in which she points out some of the tell-tale signs that the school shooting in Texas was a false flag event. We’ll also provide some examples of her work in picking up government entities’ conversations regarding her, …


Tags: , ,
