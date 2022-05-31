The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Fumes at White House Staff Amid Abysmal Poll Numbers

May 31, 2022

President Joe Biden may be considering a shakeup of the White House staff as his approval rating has fallen to record lows and the administration has failed to win the public's confidence on its handling of a number of crises, NBC News reported Tuesday. The post Biden Fumes at White House Staff Amid Abysmal Poll Numbers appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


