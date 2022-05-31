The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

China Propaganda Outlet Uses UN Human Rights Chief as Tool To Whitewash Beijing’s Genocide

May 31, 2022   |   Tags:

Chinese state media touted a visit by the United Nations human rights chief to the Xinjiang region, in which she echoed the Communist regime's propaganda and dismissed allegations of genocide against the country's Uyghur Muslim minority. The post China Propaganda Outlet Uses UN Human Rights Chief as Tool To Whitewash Beijing’s Genocide appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


