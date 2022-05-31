Gavin Newsom Can’t Understand How He Got COVID When All His Servants Are Masked

May 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SACRAMENTO, CA—California governor Gavin Newsom announced he had contracted COVID-19 but, thanks to being vaccinated, quadruple-boosted, and receiving a quintuple boost—for elites only—was experiencing only mild symptoms.

The post Gavin Newsom Can't Understand How He Got COVID When All His Servants Are Masked appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...