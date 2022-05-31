Hell Adds Extra-Hot Section For People Who Bring Kids To Drag Shows

May 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

EARTH’S CORE—In record time, Hell’s construction crew has completed work on their new extra-hot section of Hades. Sources confirm that this offshoot of the lake of fire is in closer proximity to the white-hot furnace flames, and has been prepared for people who bring children to drag shows.

