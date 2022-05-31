Kamala Harris & Joe Biden Call For Disarming Americans While Completely Surrounded By Guns
May 31, 2022 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYNot letting a tragedy go to waste, the Biden administration is exploiting the recent massacres in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York to push for strict gun control measures. Since the psychotic shooter took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary last week, both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments