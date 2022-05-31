Newsom Seen In Shades At Feed Store Buying Ivermectin
May 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
SACRAMENTO—California Governor Gavin Newsom was spotted Tuesday morning shopping for ivermectin at Sutter's Stallion Emporium in downtown Sacramento, leading to rampant speculation that he's planning to use the horse de-wormer to treat his Coronavirus infection.
