Newsom Seen In Shades At Feed Store Buying Ivermectin

May 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SACRAMENTO—California Governor Gavin Newsom was spotted Tuesday morning shopping for ivermectin at Sutter's Stallion Emporium in downtown Sacramento, leading to rampant speculation that he's planning to use the horse de-wormer to treat his Coronavirus infection.

The post Newsom Seen In Shades At Feed Store Buying Ivermectin appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...