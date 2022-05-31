The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Newsom Seen In Shades At Feed Store Buying Ivermectin

May 31, 2022   |   Tags: ,

SACRAMENTO—California Governor Gavin Newsom was spotted Tuesday morning shopping for ivermectin at Sutter's Stallion Emporium in downtown Sacramento, leading to rampant speculation that he's planning to use the horse de-wormer to treat his Coronavirus infection.

The post Newsom Seen In Shades At Feed Store Buying Ivermectin appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


