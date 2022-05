Pelosi Puts On Her Angry Eyebrows After Hearing Husband Was Arrested

May 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put on her angry eyebrows after hearing that her husband was arrested for drunk driving over the holiday weekend.

The post Pelosi Puts On Her Angry Eyebrows After Hearing Husband Was Arrested appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...