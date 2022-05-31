The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Raytheon Receives $687 Million Contract from US Army to Resupply Stinger Missiles

May 31, 2022   |   Tags: , ,

According to a Reuters report published on May 27, 2022, the US Army granted Raytheon a contract valued up to $687 million for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. The move was made to replenish stockpiles that were liberally delivered to Ukraine. According to Dave DeCamp of Antiwar.com, the US government has sent 1,400 missiles to Ukraine. For […]


