‘Trans Women Do Not Have An Advantage In Women’s Sports,’ Says Lia Thomas Standing In Front Of Case Filled With Trophies

May 31, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PHILADELPHIA, PA—In interviews this week, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas posed in front of a display case filled with recently won trophies and confirmed that biological males competing against women pose no threat to women's sports.

