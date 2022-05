‘We’re Banning Handguns Now?’: Biden Suggests Outlawing ‘Most Popular’ Self-Defense Caliber

May 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden said Monday that "there's simply no rational basis" for permitting ownership of 9 mm bullets, which are typically used in handguns. The post ‘We’re Banning Handguns Now?’: Biden Suggests Outlawing ‘Most Popular’ Self-Defense Caliber appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



