Disney+ Announces 5 Sequels To Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

June 1, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

FAIRFAX, VA—As the blockbuster televised defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard winds to a close, entertainment giant Disney has announced that five new sequels will be released over the ensuing years.

