If You Know Russian, and Appreciate Lyrics of Massive Humorous Vulgarity,

June 1, 2022 | Tags: REASON

You can follow along with the lyrics here; it was posted yesterday, and already has 3 million views:

I realize we have only a handful of Russophone readers, but I figure that each will get so much out of it that it's worth a post; and if you are just learning Russian, well, you'll learn a lot. (I, for instance, just learned that "lack of adequate fucking" is one word in Russian, недоёб.) I can't do justice to the lyrics, but let's just say that the picture on Zoya's T-shirt captures the basic theme well.

