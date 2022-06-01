The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kamala and the AK-47 Killer

June 1, 2022   |  
“You know what an assault weapon is?” Kamala Harris asked reporters on May 29. “You know how an assault weapon was designed? It was designed […]

Source


Read More...

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x