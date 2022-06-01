Mob Of Enthusiastic Church Greeters Tramples Visitor To Death

June 1, 2022

POWAY, CA—A woman was trampled to death by a mob of loving churchgoers Sunday after she was identified as a visitor. Church deacons reportedly shoved away a gaggle of elderly women and kindly old men to give her some air but were too late to save her life.

