Nanny State: Eric Swalwell Wants To Use Campaign Cash To Pay Babysitters During His Overseas Work Trips

June 1, 2022

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.), who was pictured riding shirtless on a camel during a lobbyist-funded junket in the Middle East, wants to use campaign money to pay for babysitters for his three children while he is on foreign government-sponsored business trips. The post Nanny State: Eric Swalwell Wants To Use Campaign Cash To Pay Babysitters During His Overseas Work Trips appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


