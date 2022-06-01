Nanny State: Eric Swalwell Wants To Use Campaign Cash To Pay Babysitters During His Overseas Work Trips

June 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.), who was pictured riding shirtless on a camel during a lobbyist-funded junket in the Middle East, wants to use campaign money to pay for babysitters for his three children while he is on foreign government-sponsored business trips. The post Nanny State: Eric Swalwell Wants To Use Campaign Cash To Pay Babysitters During His Overseas Work Trips appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...