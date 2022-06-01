NATO Countries Have Heavily Cut Troop Levels

NATO countries have significantly reduced their troops in recent decades.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the infographic below, based on NATO data, Germany and Italy have reduced their troops the most, by 65 percent compared to 1990.

But other countries with large troop contingents have also reduced them significantly, including France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States.

You will find more infographics at Statista

With the war in Ukraine, NATO countries are expected to increase their troops again in the coming months and years.

According to media reports, defense ministers from the 30 NATO countries have tasked the alliance's military leadership with developing plans to strengthen deterrence and defense against Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has already stated his intention to station substantially more forces in the eastern areas of the alliance's territory.

Additionally, air and naval forces under NATO command, as well as cyber defense and space capabilities, are also to be bolstered.