The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Remember Event 201 Before The COVID Plandemic? They Did The Same Thing With Monkeypox In 2021

June 1, 2022   |   Tags: ,
That’s right, just like Bill Gates and the usual suspects conducted Event 201 back in 2019 just months before the COVID plandemic took over the world, another group teamed up to conduct a tabletop exercise to allegedly reduce “biological threats” with “leaders and experts” from around the world. The group that set this up is …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x