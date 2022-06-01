Report: Despite Attempts To Add More Genders, There Still Seem To Be Just 2 Plus 767 Mental Disorders

June 1, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Despite decades of research attempting to add additional genders, scientists have finally admitted there are still only two genders plus a growing list of 767 mental disorders.

