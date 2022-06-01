State Farm: The Creepy Neighbors Pushing The Sodomite Agenda On Your Kindergartners (Video)

“And like a creepy neighbor, State Farm is there.” It’s truly incredible to me that businesses of all kinds and sizes are advancing the sodomite agenda, which is a perversion of the created order, and they are targeting the youngest among us, our kids. Insurance giant State Farm, whose slogan is “And like a good …



Read More...