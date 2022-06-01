Stocks & Bonds Slammed As Dimon Warns "Brace For Economic Hurricane"

US equity and bond markets just lurched lower (in price) and the dollar spiked higher as a combination of headlines hit.

Stagflationary signals from manufacturing surveys - inflation is sticky and degrowth is not slowing it

Bank of Canada hike - CAD yields spike knocking into USTs

JOLTS printed super strong - Fed has more work to do

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warned on the economy, "It's a hurricane, you'd better brace yourself."

oh and Fed QT started today.

Put all that together and equities tumbled...

Treasury yields spiked...

With the short-end getting hammered, flattening the yield curve...

And the dollar surged...

For now most desks are focusing on Dimon's comments and the potential 'worsening' of them in the last week:

"You better brace yourself,” Dimon told the roomful of analysts and investors.

“JPMorgan is bracing ourselves and we’re going to be very conservative with our balance sheet.“

At a previous conference, he called those risks "storm clouds," now he's saying

"It's a hurricane. That hurricane is right there, down the road, and coming our way. We don't know if it's a minor storm or if it's a Superstorm Sandy."

Dimon's comments follow Wells Fargo’s CEO warning this morning that higher interest rates mean the economy has to slow, and that a soft-landing scenario was hard to achieve.

Finally, we also note that Fed's Bostic walked back his September "pause" comments, clarifying that this is in no way meant to be a "Fed Put".