Amber Heard Lands Endorsement Deal With Charmin Toilet Paper

June 2, 2022   |   Tags: ,

LOS ANGELES—Amber Heard has landed a major endorsement deal with Proctor & Gamble to promote Charmin brand toilet paper products. The Hollywood actress, best known for pooping in Johnny Depp's bed, succeeds Mr. Whipple and the Charmin Bears as the brand's newest mascot.

