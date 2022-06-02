Archaeologists Uncover Companies’ Rainbow Logos From Sodom And Gomorrah

June 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ISRAEL—Archeologists excavating in the Jordan Rift Valley have uncovered what they believe are the rainbow logos used by companies to promote Pride Month in the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah. Samples have been sent to the University of Cambridge for further analysis and, if verified, could prove to be one of the most obvious finds in biblical history.

The post Archaeologists Uncover Companies' Rainbow Logos From Sodom And Gomorrah appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...