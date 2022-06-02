Biden Reveals His Plan Is To Just Raise Gas Prices Until The Counter Spins Back To Zero

June 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a much-anticipated speech on the troubling rise in gas prices, President Biden said we might as well just keep raising the prices until the price counter spins all the way back to zero.

