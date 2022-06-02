Climate TRACE: A Framework for ESG Initiatives & Social & Climate Credit System

June 2, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

In an appearance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, climate-grifter, Al Gore, took the opportunity to, once again, tout Climate TRACE, a coalition backed by the former Vice President and former Google CEO, Eric Schmidt. In response to a comment made by WEF panelist, Lea Wermelin, on the responsibility of governments to make …



Read More...