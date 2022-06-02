The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Court Shields Warnock From Scrutiny in Messy Custody Battle

June 2, 2022

A Georgia judge last month barred the public from attending a hearing in Sen. Raphael Warnock's (D., Ga.) custody dispute, a sign that the court will take steps to shield Warnock from media scrutiny in his increasingly messy domestic battle with his ex-wife. The post Court Shields Warnock From Scrutiny in Messy Custody Battle appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


