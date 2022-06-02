The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Experts: Iran About to Have Nukes, Country Has 18x More Enriched Uranium Than Obama Deal Allowed

June 2, 2022   |   Tags:

Iran is on the cusp of having all the materials to build its first nuclear weapon, thanks in large part to the disastrous 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated by then-President […] The post Experts: Iran About to Have Nukes, Country Has 18x More Enriched Uranium Than Obama Deal Allowed appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x