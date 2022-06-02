‘I Wish They Had Made This Black Character More Interesting,’ Says Star Wars Fan Who Is Obviously A Racist

June 2, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

HARTFORD FALLS, VA—According to concerned sources close to local Star Wars fan Peter Katarn, the man is obviously a racist bigot, as he wishes they had made the latest black character in the franchise more interesting and given her more to do.

