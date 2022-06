More Killing In A Gun-Free Zone & More Inept Police Response

Here we go again: Another crazed (or programmed?) halfwit walks into a gun-free zone with a gun and takes the lives of 19 school children and 2 teachers. And despite scores of policemen standing around outside the crime scene—as the killings were taking place—they didn’t bother to try and stop the bad guy for nearly …



