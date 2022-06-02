The cowardice in school (and other) shootings

As we discussed last week, the Uvalde school killings are the latest in a long and growing string of school invasions in which school and police responses were – to put it tactfully – suboptimal. And as TPOL has already stated – evidence of cowardice on the part of both “law enforcement” officers and school administrators and teachers.New information, including “revelations” from the City, the police, and other agencies which are clearly lies, just reinforces this. Especially when the cowardice of public officers – “public servants” that we know are more “public MASTERS” – is contrasted to the bravery and love of some parents and a few stellar exceptions, like the Border Patrolman who borrowed his barber’s shotgun and used it to end the killing. Let us again remind ourselves of the cops disgusting behavior. As in Columbine and Parkland, the cops failed to take aggressive action quickly and literally stood by and stood back while the killers murdered children and adults. The cops admitted that they were AFRAID to expose themselves to the fire of the criminal. But there is more. In the school, it is obvious that most if not nearly ALL of the children and adults also trained to be virtually nothing but passive targets. Even in Texas, the school system is riddled with those who despise humans in general and worship authority – therefore becoming passive tools of the state and “their betters” and letting innocents die. Uvalde is far from the only example of this evil mindset. More than just cowardice, but hypocrisy. These people believe and act as though human life is worthless except as a political tool to push their agenda. With one or two BIG exceptions; their own lives and maybe the lives of their families and (select) friends. Oh, they say differently: “it’s for the children.” But their actions and their goals demonstrate that it is NOT for the children. But we also have to add that the cowardice of parents is ALSO a major problem, and in that I include relatives in generally. Many – indeed MOST – are too cowardly to stand up FOR their children against school administrations, school boards, and public officials.These people cowardly have their children’s lives at risk because they will not bother to study the facts and demand actions to protect the schools that are going to work.Outlawing guns, gunfree zones and other nonsense do NOT. And most parents are too timid and selfish to get their children OUT of the stinking, deadly, demeaning, and life-destroying institutions. Not just because of killing their bodies as with 18 students in Uvalde, but the entire stunted and demoralized lives of the survivors of those public schools.



