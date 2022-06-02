Tucker Crushes ‘Desperate’ Biden’s Gun Grab: ‘He’s Decided to Leverage the Murder of 19 Children in Texas Last Week for Political Advantage’ . . . Reminds Dementia Joe That His Corrupt Son Hunter Lied on Gun Check and the Regime Did Nothing
June 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post Tucker Crushes ‘Desperate’ Biden’s Gun Grab: ‘He’s Decided to Leverage the Murder of 19 Children in Texas Last Week for Political Advantage’ . . . Reminds Dementia Joe That His Corrupt Son Hunter Lied on Gun Check and the Regime Did Nothing appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments