Unarmed Woman Tells Cops She Can’t Get On The Ground Because She’s Pregnant – They Put 5 Rounds In Her (Video)

Kansas City, MO — When a mother of three was travelling through Kansas City, Missouri last week, pulling off the highway to get her children some ice cream, she never imagined that she and her children would witness police shoot an unarmed pregnant woman. Unfortunately, however, that’s exactly what happened according to Shé Danja. Shé …



Read More...