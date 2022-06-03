Apostles Criticized For Preaching Repentance From Sin Instead Of Repentance From Internalized Whiteness

ATHENS—Following their sermon series tour in synagogues throughout Judea and Samaria, the apostles have come under fire for their message. Critics say that they have yet to publicly repent of their internalized whiteness, instead preaching “repentance of sin.”

