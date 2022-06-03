Brickbat: Dead Women Tell No Tales

Six months ago, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management stopped sending Betty Ashley, 100, the check she is supposed to receive from the annuity of her late husband, who served as a postmaster. When she and her daughter looked into it, they found the OPM had her listed as dead, and the agency demanded she prove she is alive. She sent a notarized form as well as a photo of her holding a current newspaper. So far, that hasn't been enough to convince the government.

