Dad’s Devotional On Patience Keeps Getting Interrupted By Stupid Kids

June 3, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ROCKPORT, TX—Local man Bryan Coleman became exceedingly frustrated this morning as his devotional on patience was repeatedly interrupted by his needy kids.

