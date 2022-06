Husband Blindsided By Event His Wife Only Told Him About Every Day For Past Month

June 3, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

ROLAND, IA—Local husband Justin Buble was "totally blindsided" by an event his wife only told him about every day for the past month, sources at the Buble household confirmed this afternoon.

