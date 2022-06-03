January 6th Committee Kicks Off Prime-Time Hearings Next Week

The Democrat-run January 6th committee is set to hold its first hearings next week, kicking off a prime-time presentation to ring the shame bell on Trump supporters who breached the capitol while protesting the results of the 2020 US election.

The hearings will kick off on Thursday, June 9, at 8pm ET - with additional hearings set for June 13, 15, 16, 21 and June 23 according to Reuters.

"The committee will present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power," the committee wrote in its notice.

Known provocateur "Qanon Shaman" and pals came god knows how close to assuming control of the US government on January 6, 2021

The seven Democrats and two RINOs on the committee (Cheney and Kinzinger) have spent much of the past year hunting for evidence to use against Trump and his supporters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) previously told reporters that there could be as many as eight hearings throughout June, as the committee finishes over 1,000 interviews and prepares to present its findings to the public.

We don't expect them to show evidence that at least 20 FBI and ATF "assets" were embedded in the protest, or footage of an unknown person opening the famous Columbus Doors, or the 14,000 other hours of unreleased footage from that day.

...Or footage of Capitol Police giving protesters the OK to enter the Capitol.

I’ve watched this clip 100 times and I still can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/7vYfmPJoxB — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) January 8, 2021

Video footage shot by multimedia journalist Michael Nigro shows the outer bronze doors were partially retracted before a large crowd gathered outside of the entrance. The inner doors were closed, and U.S. Capitol Police were stationed outside. Protesters sprayed police with pepper spray, threw items at them, and hit them with flagpoles.

It's unknown who the first witnesses will be in the J6 hearings, however several recent reports suggest that former Vice President Mike Pence's legal advisors have been in communication with the committee, according to The Hill.