Local Man Goes For A Quiet Drive To Clear His Bank Account

June 3, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WICHITA, KS—Local man Billy Godbold has decided that he just needs some fresh air, and a nice long drive through the country to clear his bank account should do the trick. As gas prices continue to go through the roof, Billy knows that once he's done refueling his car it may very well bankrupt him.

