Monkey Business: Biden Admin’s Transgender Primate Experiment in Turmoil After Free Beacon Report

June 3, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A federal government-funded research project is in turmoil after a Washington Free Beacon report exposed how the National Institutes of Health spent nearly $500,000 to create transgender monkeys. The post Monkey Business: Biden Admin’s Transgender Primate Experiment in Turmoil After Free Beacon Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...