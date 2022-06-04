‘Don’t Do It! They WILL Come For Your Children!’ Screams Time Traveler Appearing During Obergefell Hearing In 2015

June 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Panic broke out at the Supreme Court building today, June 26, 2015, when a “Bravis B. Goodside” appeared from a green warp zone claiming to be a time traveler. Sources say Bravis described a dark future where the gay agenda swallows children whole.

