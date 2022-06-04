FBI Statement to Fox About ‘Secure Workspace’ Inside Perkins Coie Sure Doesn’t Sound Like a Denial

June 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As if conservative Americans didn’t already have enough reasons to think the country’s premier law enforcement agency was corrupted by partisan politics, Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz may have provided […] The post FBI Statement to Fox About 'Secure Workspace' Inside Perkins Coie Sure Doesn't Sound Like a Denial appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...