Gun Stores See 7000% Increase In Customers Looking For Totally Awesome Gun That Blows The Lungs Out Of Bad Guys

June 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Gun stores across America have seen a major increase in interest as customers flock to their stores to find the "totally awesome gun that blows the lungs out of bad guys." The gun, which doesn't exist, has inadvertently boosted the sale of 9mm handguns.

