Jewish Community Leads Fight Against NY’s Latest Push for Greater Private School Control

June 4, 2022   |   Tags:
New York State is considering far-reaching new controls over private schools to make them “substantially equivalent” to public schools, sparking concerns among advocates of religious liberty and parental rights. Under the proposal, students at private schools the state does not approve of could, legally at least, be declared “truant.” That would put parents at risk of …


