Mockingbird Media Blackout On “Vaccidents” Occurring Around The World

June 4, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

From auto accidents to plane crashes, those who have taken the experimental COVID shots are not only a danger to themselves, but to everyone around them. This is fact, unlike the propaganda that wants us to be afraid of each other for the non-proven to exit SARS-CoV-2. However, a multitude of “vaccidents,” to which they …



Read More...