Prince Andrew’s Covid-19 Reveals It Was Actually Only 14 At The Time

June 4, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LONDON—Using microscopic communication technology, the COVID-19 strain within Prince Andrew revealed it was actually only 14 at the time of the infection.

