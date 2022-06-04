Those Calling For Disarming You Aren’t Anti-Gun, They Are Very Pro-Gun When They’re In The State’s Hands

America is currently in the midst of a horrible string of mass shootings that seems to be endless. In Ames, Iowa, two innocent people were slain outside of a church before the shooter killed himself on Thursday. On Wednesday, four people were killed at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical building, ten people in Buffalo, New York …



Read More...