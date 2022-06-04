Top Law Firms Are Hosting Drag Queen Bingo. Will They Really Shun the SCOTUS Leaker?

June 4, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Many Supreme Court-watchers said the person responsible for leaking a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade committed career suicide. If that's so, the top law firms aren't saying a word about it. The post Top Law Firms Are Hosting Drag Queen Bingo. Will They Really Shun the SCOTUS Leaker? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...