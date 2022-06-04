Watch: Major Flooding In Miami After Tropical Weather Dumps Heavy Rain

South Florida was bombarded with torrential rain late Friday night and early Saturday morning as tropical weather moved into the region. Although the system didn't reach tropical storm status, widespread flooding was reported.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, downtown Miami recorded 9.7 inches of rain on Saturday morning. Key Largo and Biscayne Park saw higher totals, respectively, 11 and 11.6 inches. Outside of Miami, there were more reports of flooding, including Hollywood, Sweetwater, and Hialeah. On the Gulf Coast, Naples experienced flooded streets.

"It's been a very busy night. We've been at this since five yesterday. "We've seen a lot of flooding. We're still seeing people out of the road. We're asking everyone to please still stay inside, there's a lot of flooding. We don't want people getting stuck in the water. We have eight high-angle rescue vehicles that are out assisting people that are stranded in their vehicles. We've seen a lot of abandoned cars. We've been about 125 storm-related calls since about 1:30 in the morning when this all started to transpire," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told local news WSVN.

Flood Map of Miami

Here are some of the scenes of flooding in Miami:

